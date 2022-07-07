Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Five reasons why Qld's rural property boom is far from over

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated July 7 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boom in rural property appears to be far from over going by recent sales.

INTEREST rates may be on the rise and cattle prices under pressure, but the boom in rural property appears to be far from from over.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.