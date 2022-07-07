MACKAY blue chip, rural lifestyle property Pine View Park has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $8.2 million.
Seven parties registered to bid on the 245 hectare (606 acre) investment property offered by Greg Moohin, which was presented with 230 steers and plant.
The property features a private access road with an avenue of towering pines trees, comprises of undulating, fertile country in a high and reliable rainfall area.
Located just off the Peak Downs Highway, just to the west of Mackay, the property in three freehold titles is about 10km from Walkerston.
Pine View Park is said to comfortably run about 250 breeders plus weaners or 380-400 adult cattle equivalents. These numbers are said to be able to be increased with the application of fertiliser and irrigation.
The property has been sown to improved pastures include Rhodes, pangola, Guinea, signal and kazungula grasses as well as legumes. There is also a small area of leucaena.
Water is supplied from centrally located watering squares, a lagoon and seasonal creeks. The lagoon is also suitable for recreational activities including jet skiing or kayaking.
Irrigation water is also available from a Kitchant Dam.
The portable panel cattle yards have a covered crush area, calf cradle and loading ramp.
The large, five bedroom home is set on a secluded ridge providing impressive views over the property and across to Mackay. Within the homestead compound is a large Colorbond shed with power and water connected.
The marketing of Pine View Park was handled by Kent Street, Ray White Rural, Sarina.
