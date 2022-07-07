Queensland Country Life
Mackay rural lifestyle, investment property makes $8.2m

Updated July 7 2022 - 6:37am, first published 3:00am
RAY WHITE RURAL: Mackay property Pine View Park has sold at auction for $8.2 million.

MACKAY blue chip, rural lifestyle property Pine View Park has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $8.2 million.

