Versatile Millmerran country sells for $4343/acre

VERSATILE Millmerran property Carinya has sold at auction for $3.7 million - the equivalent of $10,725/ha ($4343/acre).
Located on Lindenmayer Road 8km from Millmerran, the 345ha (852 acre) property in two titles is heavy open box country with blue grass.
Advertisement
The property is currently used for wool growing, but is also suited to fat lamb production or to background cattle.
More than half of the property has previously been cultivated and could be used for grain growing.
There are two large paddocks and two smaller holding paddocks.
Water is supplied by five dams and a bore.
Carinya has a well maintained four bedroom home with a three bay garage.
Other improvements include a large machinery shed, a three stand shearing shed, sheep yards, storage sheds, and eight silos.
The marketing of Carinya was handled by Jason Fitzerald and Garth Fitzgerald, Millmerran Rural Agencies.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.