WELL located 1493 hectare (3690 acre) Inglewood property Carisbrooke has sold before its scheduled Ray White Rural auction to an undisclosed buyer from Blackall.
The freehold property in 18 titles offered by John and Julie Slack is situated on Cunningham Highway 10km west of Inglewood and 80km east of Goondiwindi.
Carisbrooke ranges from rich alluvial flats along its 600m frontage to the Macintyre Brook back to productive brigalow, belah and open melonhole grazing country.
There is 180ha of dryland cultivation, 160ha of leucaena, and 80ha of irrigated cultivation with the balance being 1073ha of open grazing country. The irrigation country is serviced by two Zimmatic pivots.
The property is divided into 24 main paddocks with a laneway. An exclusion fence has also been constructed around the irrigation country.
Structural improvements include a two storey, four-bedroom home situated in immaculate surrounds with an inground swimming pool.
There is also a two bedroom cottage, machinery shed, workshop, 500 tonne silo complex, and steel cattle yards.
Water is a feature of Carisbrooke. In addition to the Macintyre Brook frontage, there is a flowing bore and large dam equipped with a solar pump supplying each of the paddocks. There are also 13 other dams and a large lagoon.
Carisbrooke is also being offered with a 350 megalitre irrigation licence from the Coolmunda Dam.
The marketing of Carisbrooke was handled by Tim Gleeson, 0407 111 775, and Mick Maher, Ray White Rural Goondiwindi.
