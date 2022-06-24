Queensland Country Life
Inglewood cattle backgrounding property sold before auction

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
June 24 2022 - 6:00am
Inglewood: Versatile property Carisbrooke has sold before its scheduled Ray White Rural auction.

WELL located 1493 hectare (3690 acre) Inglewood property Carisbrooke has sold before its scheduled Ray White Rural auction to an undisclosed buyer from Blackall.

