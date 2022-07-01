ROBERT and Fiona Verdon's Whetstone irrigation and grazing property Bendor has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.685 million.
Located 65km east of Goondiwindi, the 506 hectare (1250 acre) property sold for the equivalent of about $5306/ha ($2148/acre).
Bendor has five water allocations from the Macintyre Brook totalling 203 megalitres. The seven span pivot irrigates about 45ha.
The country comprises of about 150ha brigalow/belah scrub soils running to lightly timbered forest grazing.
The balance is open country with loamy red to brown clay soils with native pastures. Clover is prolific in season.
Other improvements include a steel framed, two storey home with four bedrooms and an in-ground pool. There is also a large steel framed drive through shed.
Bendor also has improvements in place for a 1000 head licensed feedlot. An equipped bore with 24ML allocation is in place for the feedlot.
The steel cattle yards are capable of handling about 300 head.
The marketing of Bendor was handled by Tim Gleeson and Mal Gollan, Ray White Rural, Goondiwindi.
