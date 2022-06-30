THE Gilmour family's 1463 hectare (3615 acre) Dulacca breeding and fattening property Katandra has sold at auction for $7.8 million.
Todd and Melissa Wathen, Yuleba, paid the equivalent of about $5332/ha ($2158/acre), reinforcing the underlying strength of the rural property market.
There were seven registered bidders at the auction.
Located 18km south west of Dulacca on Alfords Road, the well located property in three freehold titles has well established pastures with shade corridors for stock.
The property consists of brigalow/belah melonhole country with box flats along the Moraby Creek. There are excellent stands of buffel, bambatsi, sabi and Queensland blue grass with herbages in season.
Water is supplied from an equipped solar bore, servicing storage tanks and troughs, the homestead, and cattle yards. There are also six dams and semi-permanent water holes on the creek.
Katandra is divided into nine main paddocks and four holding paddocks.
Improvements include a solid three bedroom home, machinery shed, and cattle yards with a large area undercover.
Katandra had been owned by the Gilmour family since 1964 and had been astutely managed and extensive improved.
The marketing was handled by Owen Brockhurst, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, Miles.
