Dulacca property Katandra sold under the hammer for $7.8 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 30 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:00am
Nutrien Harcourts GDL: Dulacca breeding and fattening property Katandra has sold at auction.

THE Gilmour family's 1463 hectare (3615 acre) Dulacca breeding and fattening property Katandra has sold at auction for $7.8 million.

