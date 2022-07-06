Queensland Country Life
South West Queensland property sold under the hammer

By Mark Phelps
July 6 2022 - 7:00am
ADCOCK PARTNERS: The 44,500 hectare South West Queensland property Dundoo has sold under the hammer for $6 million.

EULO's Dundoo Station has sold under the hammer for $6 million.

