South West Queensland property sold under the hammer

EULO's Dundoo Station has sold under the hammer for $6 million.
The buyer was Austen Pastoral Holdings, Quilpie, which paid the equivalent of $135/ha ($55/acre).
Covering 44,500 hectares (109,962 acres) of mostly mulga rangelands, the country is interspersed with creeks, watercourses and semi-permanent waterholes.
Dundoo has been in Scott Haig's family for 40 years and has been successfully operated as a grazing, breeding and wool growing property.
The property was also presented as having the potential for a carbon scheme.
Located 138km west of Cunnamulla, the property is dissected by the bitumen Eulo Toompine Road.
With good stands of edible mulga, the extensive flats across the property also grow Mitchell grass, mulga oats, neverfail and wild millet as well as salines and herbages in season. There is also blue bush and lignum in the flood-out areas.
An area of about 1600ha of flood-out country has been developed with a series of levee banks to further spread flood waters.
Dundoo has two flowing bores, three dams and watercourses. Yowah Creek has a 1.5km waterhole at the homestead complex.
Improvements include a three bedroom home, quarters, workshop, machinery shed, shearing shed and sheep and cattle yards.
The marketing of Dundoo Station was handled by Adcock Partners.
