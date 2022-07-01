ALLAN and Leonie Trail's 555 hectare (1371 acre) Baralaba district property Tykoba has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction for $3.75 million.
Located in the tightly held Kokotungo district 30km from Baralaba, the sale price of the freehold property is equal to about $6757/ha ($2735/acre).
Buyers Lindsay and Kym Kraatz from Jardine north of Rockhampton were one of seven parties registered to bid at the auction.
Tycoba is described as being 60 per cent frost free.
The brigalow, bottle tree, belah, vine tree and softwood scrub, melon hole country rises to a small area of red tableland country. There is about 40ha of rosewood suitable for fence posts.
There are three main paddocks with a mustering square and laneway system to the cattle yards.
Quality pastures comprise of buffel, green panic, urochloa, blue grass, and para grass.
Water is supplied by six dams.
Other improvements include a three bedroom home and a set of equipped steel cattle yards built in 2002.
The marketing of Tykoba was handled by Andrew McCallum and Josh Heck, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
