Baralaba property Tykoba makes impressive $2735/acre

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
July 1 2022 - 3:00am
NUTRIEN HARCOURTS GDL: The Baralaba distrcit property Tykoba has sold for an impressive $2735/acre.

ALLAN and Leonie Trail's 555 hectare (1371 acre) Baralaba district property Tykoba has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction for $3.75 million.

