THE Little family's blue chip irrigation cotton enterprise Wynola aggregation has sold prior to its scheduled July 7 auction.
Set to be auctioned by JLL Agribusiness in Toowoomba on Thursday, the premium inner Darling Downs irrigated and dryland farming operation sold to a local farming family for an undisclosed, but understood to be record price for the district.
Marketing agent Clayton Smith, JLL Agribusiness, said the enterprise had attracted both domestic and overseas interest.
The aggregation comprises of Wynola and Worrenda and covers 638 hectares (1577 acres) 10km north of Brookstead.
About 540ha is able to to be irrigated with the balance of the property made up of dryland cropping and support land.
The aggregation has three strategically located filled to capacity water storages, groundwater entitlements totalling 549 megalitres, and multiple overland flow lift pumps.
The marketing of the Wynola aggregation was handled by Clayton Smith, Chris Holgar and James Mitchell from JLL Agribusiness.
