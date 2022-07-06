Queensland Country Life
Biloela: Ferndale sold for red hot $2586/acre

By Mark Phelps
Updated July 6 2022 - 3:07am, first published 3:00am
Elders: The 1690 hectare Biloela district property Ferndale has sold at auction for an impressive $10.8 million.

THE quality 1690 hectare (4176 acre) Biloela property Ferndale has sold at auction for $10.8 million.

