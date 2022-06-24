Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Talaheena: Longreach country up for grabs

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 24 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BRENDAN and Theresa Curr's 12,870 hectare (31,802 acre) Longreach property Talaheena will be auctioned on July 25.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.