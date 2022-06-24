BRENDAN and Theresa Curr's 12,870 hectare (31,802 acre) Longreach property Talaheena will be auctioned on July 25.
Described as an exceptional cattle, sheep and goat depot block located 60km north west of Longreach, the property has an estimated carrying capacity of 1550 adult cattle equivalents.
Talaheena is dissected by Darr River which is a reliable water source with many channels from Crescent Creek, Cattle Creek and Seven Mile Creek.
The mainly open mixed downs country is broken by alluvial plains with the exception of a patch of soft gidyea and boree wooded downs on the south-eastern boundary.
There is established buffel, Mitchell and Flinders grasses, with the balance of the pastures being legumes, native grasses and herbages.
The property also has scattered patches of whitewood and vinetree.
The property has seven main paddocks and features a 2m high exclusion fence.
The majority of the internal fencing is a mix of three barbed wires on steel posts and older sheep netting fencing with plain wires on steel posts.
The property is centrally drained by the Darr River and Cattle Creek to the east.
The property features a range of permanent natural water sources, as well as two large dams and two bores.
There are two sets of cattle yards. The house cattle yards service the eastern side of Darr River Road with the Darr Cattle yards servicing the western portion.
Other improvements include the four bedroom, two bathroom main homestead, which has an approximate living area of 191 square metres and a 91sq m verandah.
There is also a machinery shed, an old shearing shed now used as a workshop, hay shed, and shearers' accommodation with nine bedrooms.
Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Leah Freney, 0415 849 293, Colliers Agribusiness, or Richard Simpson, 0427 580 252, Simstock Rural Agencies.
