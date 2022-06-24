A 4833 hectare (11,942 acre) south west Queensland mulga country in the Langlo district has $1.725 million at auction.
Offered by local landholders Roy and Glenda Murphy, the portion of Mulga Forest was bought by Compagnoni Grazing Company, Mitchell.
The sale result is equal to about $356/ha ($144/acre).
Located 32km north west of Charleville with bitumen road access, the freehold property has a capped, flowing bore servicing tanks and troughs as well as two dams.
The sandy red, clay loam country features native grasses, mulga Mitchell, wire grass, other native grasses, and herbages.
Timbers include mulga and box.
Marketing was handled by Jack Clanchy and AJ Riley, Ray White Rural.
