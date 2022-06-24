Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Charleville mulga country makes $144/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:03am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAY WHITE RURAL: South west Queensland mulga country has for $1.725 million at auction.

A 4833 hectare (11,942 acre) south west Queensland mulga country in the Langlo district has $1.725 million at auction.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.