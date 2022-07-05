'Highly productive' Falkirk hits the market

THE highly productive 148 hectare (365 acre) property Falkirk Orchard is presented with 8940 producing Hawaiian, A and MTC1 variety macadamia trees.
Located on Widgee Creek in the Lower Wonga district about 25 minutes north west of Gympie, Falkirk features red volcanic soils leading into duplex soils.
Water is supplied from Widgee Creek frontage and there are four dams totalling 280 megalitres of storage.
The orchard has a custom designed lateral irrigation system, with a semi-automatic screen filter, and Rivalus S700 sprinklers.
The orchard also has two homes and an on-site processing plant.
The processing plant includes receival bins, load scales, a dehusker, a rock sorting belt, trommels, two 30 tonne Sherwell silos, sorting tables 10x5m, and a shade shed.
Other improvements include a 36x12m high clearance machinery shed with a 16x8m workshop, a 16x10m four bay shed, chemical storage shed, wash down pad, and a 10kVA solar system, wired generator backup.
The first home is a three bedroom country cottage in landscaped gardens with fruit tree orchard and a tennis court.
The second home is a 10x9m Colorbond shed with a mezzanine floor. The open plan home features polished concrete floors, granite benchtops, a fireplace,and a paved outdoor entertaining area.
The property also has 6ha in development for future macadamia plantings.
Falkirk also has 39ha of improved pastures, mainly wynn cassia and Rhodes grass.
An extensive list of plant and machinery is also being offered with the property.
Tenders for Falkirk Macadamia Orchard close on July 21.
Contact John Bambling, 0418 715 165, Bambling Rural.
