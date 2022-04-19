Roma property presented as a 20 year lease

A ROMA property is being offered as a 20 year lease with four, five year options.

Penrose covers 1093 hectares (2700 acres) and is located 25km south of Roma, just east of the Canarvon Highway

The property has been destocked for the past 18 months and is described as well grassed with buffel and native species.

The country runs from loamy to heavier grey belah type soils, rising to a pebbly ridge. The property was originally timbered with belah, wilga, bottletree and box with limited areas of pine and ironbark. There is some currant bush regrowth.

There are five paddocks, with a new internal fence dividing the property in half. The portable cattle yards have a crush, calf cradle and a loading ramp.

The extremely well watered property has two bores and dams. There are also 12 poly tanks for water storage.

Other infrastructure includes two, two-bedroom homes and four room donga accommodation.

Tenders close with Elders on May 27, with the lease to start of July 1.

Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Elders.

