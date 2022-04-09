Nirvana heads to auction on April 27 | Video - Photos

+12 Nirvana, Moura

























MORE GALLERIES

THE 1266 hectare (3128 acre) Central Queensland property Nirvana is described as solid mix of gently undulating brigalow and softwood scrub country running to areas of scattered blackbutt.



Located on the Banana-Mungi Road 38km north north east of Moura and 18km west of Banana, the freehold property is fully developed, pulled, raked and burnt except for shade clumps.



A large percentage of the property has been ploughed and returned to improved pastures including buffel, panic and Rhodes grasses supported by natives and legumes.



The carrying capacity is estimated at 340-380 breeders with progeny to weaning.

More than 400ha is described as being suitable for cultivation.



There are four dams, three of which are equipped to supply water to tanks and troughs.



Nirvana is divided into seven main paddocks and one holding paddock, all serviced by laneway system leading to a solid set of cattle yards. The yards are equipped with a crush and calf handling facilities.



There is an old timber three bedroom cottage in sound condition, a steel framed machinery shed enclosed on three sides, partly concreted. Some plant and equipment is included with the property.



Nirvana will be auctioned by Elders in Moura on April 27. The property is being offered Ray Gillies, whose family has held the property since 1937.



Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, Elders.



MORE READING: 'Highly productive Clermont property Jimbaroo Plains is on the market'.



MORE READING: 'Doogalook: Western Downs bullock factory'.

MORE READING: 'Stirling Buntine's Winton cattle country on the market'.

MORE READING: 'April property auctions: Top cattle country up for grabs'.

MORE READING: 'Adavale's Leopardwood Park heads to auction on April 21'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

