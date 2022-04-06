Highly productive Central Qld country on the market | Video - Photos

+26 Jimbaroo Plains, Clermont





















































GORDON and Yvonne Graham's outstanding 2796 hectare (6908 acre) Central Queensland property Jimbaroo Plains is on the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process closing on May 10.



Situated on the Peak Downs Highway, the very well improved freehold property is being offered with an comprehensive range of farming machinery and plant, but without crops.

Jimbaroo Plains is in a renowned dryland grain growing region about 70km east of Clermont. The highly productive 1820ha farmed area has predominately good black soils, with the balance of the property being pastured ridges and creek country.

Jimbaroo Plains features good capacity bores, including a 50 megalitre irrigation allocation. The average annual rainfall is 6600mm.



Forage crops could see good numbers of cattle run on the property.



Structural improvements include two brick homes, a three bedroom timber home, six sheds including two large 1000-plus square metre sheds and silos.



There is also a well maintained airstrip ideal for aerial spraying.



The property also has a registered quarry.



Marketing agent Kent Street described Jimbaroo Plains as a "fantastic farming opportunity in a tightly held area of the Central Queensland".



"It's also suitable to cattle producers looking to intensify carrying capacities with forage crops," Mr Street said.



"There is also a start up a feedlot with bitumen road access and turn off lanes already in place."



Machinery being offered with the property includes four John Deere tractors including two model 8850s, two John Deere headers, Caterpillar D10 84W and a Cat D8H dozer, Wabco dump truck, various ploughs, a sprayer, a Flexi-Coil air seeder, augers, grain bins, and a JCB loader.

Jimbaroo Plains is being sold through an expressions of interest process by Ray White Rural, closing on May 10.

Contact Kent Street, 0427 877 874, or Russell Lindley, 0427 071 820, Ray White Rural.

