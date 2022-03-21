Leopardwood Park heads to auction on April 21

THE impressive 28,596 hectare (70,662 acre) South West Queensland property Leopardwood Park is sure to turn heads with its Bulloo River flood-out country, creeks intertwined through soft loamy box flats, and gidyea and mulga country.

Located in the Adavale district, Leopardwood carried a good mix of buffel, Mitchell grass, Queensland blue grass, mulga Mitchell, natural grasses, herbages and salines in seasons.

There is also plentiful water supplied throughout the property by water lines, dams, and waterholes, which are easily accessible for livestock.



The high quality fencing and laneways leads to the main set of cattle yards. There are three other sets of well positioned yards, helping make Leopardwood Park it a low-stress operation for both stock and stockpersons.



The homestead complex features a three bedroom homestead with an office, guest accommodation, three bedroom air-conditioned staff accommodation, workshop facilities and numerous sheds.



Tony Lilburne, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, said Leopardwood Park was a clean, green aggregation consisting of sweet productive country, complemented by excellent watering facilities.



"Over the 114 years of ownership the focus through generations has been to develop the country's natural doing ability and utilise the benefits of the mulga reserves, water, good fences, and infrastructure," Mr Liliburne said.



The property also receives annual income from a carbon offset contract, that is said not to affect the carrying capacity of the property.



Leopardwood Park will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on a Zoom online auction on April 21.



Contact Tony Lilburne, 0458 562 550, Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

