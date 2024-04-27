Producers prioritise following vaccination cost rise

The rising costs of vaccinations and livestock treatments has led producers to be strategic about will give them the best return on investment and animal health professionals say It is not a one size fits all solution.
Virbac sales manager and cattle producer Adrianna Potts said she spends a lot of time on farms working through animal health programs with producers and devising plans that will give them the best long term outcome.
"I look at what will give them extra kilos and what is going to give them more money in the bank, she said.
"Every dollar counts and I can appreciate that, coming from cattle production background myself."
Ms Potts said cattle tick and buffalo fly are the most prevalent parasites on-farm at the moment and producers are keen use treatments and strategies that are cost effective and have lasting impact.
"I'm having a lot of conversations with people about controlling ticks," she said.
"Whatever they can kill now is less to deal with in the spring.
"Treat them at the right time of year has a greater impact rather than reacting."
Ms Potts said that she advised producers to be strategic in timing based on the environment as well as taking precautions when introducing new cattle into a herd.
"Parasites like a warm moist environment so that springtime treatment is crucial, and you want to get on top of problems early," she said.
"Quarantine treatment is very important. You have to know what the animal you are bringing in has had contact with and do treatments that wipe out all of those parasites, to minimise spread.
"You wouldn't buy a machine that has been in rats tail grass and drive it through the middle of your property, you'd make sure you clean it off first, it's the same with cattle."
While vaccinations and treatments remain crucial in disease management Ms Potts said they also promoted integrated pasture management approaches on property.
"It's not all about solely relying on a chemical or say, active ingredients in drench, to do all the work in managing your parasites, it should be an integrated approach," she said.
Darling Downs Vets, vet Jess Bridle had also observed the impact vaccination price hike had on producers decision making process for treating their livestock.
"Three day fever (Bovine Ephemeral Fever) is now quite an expensive vaccination and we aren't selling as many, I would say that cost has played a part in that, she said.
"Producers want to know that their investment will be worthwhile.
"They may only get one or two cattle that are affected by the three day virus and maybe that outweighs the cost."
Ms Bridle said producers are more likely to invest in vaccinations that cover multiple diseases.
"Farmers will likely do the 5 in 1 vaccination that prevents against five major clostridal diseases, she said.
"They would be more likely to vaccinate for tetanus over 3 day fever, which would usually only affect the most valuable in the herd."
She said she had seen an increasing trend of producers vaccinating their more valuable stock, or most likely to be affected in the herd for some vaccinations.
"They might only vaccinate their bulls against 3 day fever rather than every animal but they would most likely cover the entire herd for 5 in 1," she said.
"I think producers are particular about where they spend their money, what is the most valuable and viable cost wise.
"I think the 5 in 1 and the 3 day fever vaccinations are the most beneficial, with the recent rainfall there is a fair amount of both going around because it is spread by mosquitoes."
Ms Bridle said in addition to vaccination there are other measures that could be taken to prevent the spread of diseases and parasites.
"If there is a new cow being introduced to the herd they should isolate the animal for a certain period of time, before they reintroduce it," she said.
