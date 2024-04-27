Queensland Country Life
Producers prioritise following vaccination cost rise

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
April 28 2024 - 6:30am
Munbuberra Producer and Virbac Area Manager Adrianna Potts. Picture: Kelly Mason
Munbuberra Producer and Virbac Area Manager Adrianna Potts. Picture: Kelly Mason

The rising costs of vaccinations and livestock treatments has led producers to be strategic about will give them the best return on investment and animal health professionals say It is not a one size fits all solution.

