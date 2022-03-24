Quality Rockhampton cattle country sells after auction

THE quality Rockhampton cattle property Pakington has sold for $4.4 million almost immediately after it was passed in at auction this morning.



Located 56km south west of Rockhampton at Wycarbah, Pakington covers 1241 hectares (3100 acres) with an estimated carrying capacity of 350-400 adult equivalents.

The price paid by Ben and Hayley Hutton, Waratah, Clermont, is equivalent to $3546/ha ($1419/acre).



Two of the three parties which registered to bid were active at the auction.

Pakington has a very practical set of steel cattle yards with the main working area and ramp designed and constructed by ProWay.

The property was passed in at auction for $4.25m, before it was sold for the higher $4.4m figure.

The property is described as a strong balance of quality brigalow scrub country and superior forest type soils interspersed with brigalow, softwood and bauhinia.



Grasses are mainly buffel, green panic, urochloa, and natural grass species with a strong influence of seca and verano stylo. Nearly all of Pakington has had some form of improvement to either the land or infrastructure.

The property is well watered by four dams and a bore.



All of the dams have been desilted and enlarged during the past two years. The two creeks which traverse Pakington have seasonal water holes.

There is also a very practical set of steel cattle yards with the main working area and ramp designed and constructed by ProWay.

The fencing is predominately new, with all paddocks connected by a laneway system.

Improvements include two steel sheds and two poly molasses tanks.

Pakington has been developed to a stage where the country is open with a solid body of improved and native pasture throughout. A large area of the property has been stick-raked and timber control pellets have been used to control regrowth.



The marketing of Pakington was handled by Brad Hanson and Gary Bishop, Hourn & Bishop Qld.

