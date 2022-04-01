Western Downs bullock factory

QUALITY Western Downs cattle breeding and fattening property Doogalook is headed to auction on May 12.



Owned for the past decade by leading Santa Gertrudis breeders Darryl and Carmel Waugh, the 3327 hectare (8221 acre) property is situated 10km south of Meandarra and 160km west of Dalby.



The quality mixed farming enterprise features an extensive mix of improved and native pastures along with established cultivation areas for oats and forage production.



Marketing agent Clayton Smith, JLL Agribusiness, said since being acquired by the Waugh Family in 2012, Doogalook had been progressively developed as a highly productive and versatile property, underpinned by excellent operational infrastructure.

Doogalook covers 3327 hectares (8221 acres) and is located 10km south of Meandarra.

"The combination of secure stock water, highly productive land and soil types exhibiting large stands of pasture, secure fencing and two sets of stock yards strategically located with central laneways for ease of livestock handling, make this property a pleasure to inspect," Mr Smith said.

"Doogalook is EU accredited and consistently breeds and fattens quality bullocks on farm with turn off dressing circa 400kg at 24 to 30 months of age."



Water is a feature of the Meandarra property Doogalook.

The property has excellent infrastructure including two solar powered stock watering systems servicing a series of storage tanks and troughs.



These reticulated systems are complemented by a permanent waterhole in Brigalow Creek, a large centrally located dam, and seven other dams. Holme and Brigalow creeks combine to provide a very good level of water security.

The extensive homestead complex features the manager's residence and workers' cottages, a large drive through machinery shed/workshop, in addition to other sheds and elevated seed grain storage.



Doogalook is EU accredited and consistently breeds and fattens quality bullocks.

Of note is the extensive farming plant and equipment included in the sale, and about 440ha of fallow cultivation ready for winter crop.

Doogalook will be auctioned by JLL Agribusiness in Toowoomba on May 12.



Contact Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, or Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, JLL Agribusiness.

MORE READING: 'Stirling Buntine's Winton cattle country on the market'.

MORE READING: 'Dawson Valley's Mimosa Vale makes record breaking price'.

MORE READING: 'Cattle, horses? This Maranoa property has you covered'.

MORE READING: 'Adavale's Leopardwood Park heads to auction on April 21'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.