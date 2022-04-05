April property auctions: Top cattle country up for grabs | Videos

THERE is some top cattle country headed to auction in Queensland during April, headlined by Dalmally, Roma, which goes under the hammer on April 22.



Here are some of the properties on offer:

Dalmally

Leading the charge is Dalmally, a signature 5302 hectare (13,101 acre) Maranoa property in the Mount Abundance district to be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts GDL in Roma on April 22.



Offered by Rob Brown, the stand-out property is described as a superb selection of gently undulating softwood scrub soils carrying prolific stands of Mitchell, Flinders, bambatsi, buffel and Queensland blue grass.

Dalmally, Roma - Nutrien Harcourts GDL, April 22.

Dalmally is divided into 20 main grazing paddocks plus holding paddocks and rotational cells.

Other structural improvements include a six bedroom, three bedroom main homestead set in established lawns and gardens with an inground swimming pool, manager's cottage, worker's residence, machinery and vehicle sheds.



Lorray

ALL eyes will be on Lorray at Monto this Friday (April 8) for Ray White Rural's auction of the versatile 2382 hectare (5886 acre) property.

Lorray has been running up to 400 breeders and is described as being exceptionally well watered by 5km double frontage to the Burnett River with five permanent waterholes.

Lorray, Monto - Ray White Rural, April 8.

Pastures include Burnett blue and blackspear grass as well as introduced species such as buffel and Rhodes grass and like siratro and seca stylo. Finestem stylo and wynn cassia are also present along with native legumes.

Improvements include a beautifully positioned five-bedroom home overlooking the river.

Lorne

The Doyle family's blue-ribbon freehold Blackall property Lorne is 15,803 hectares (39,030 acres) Downs country carrying a mix of Mitchell, buffel, Flinders and button grasses plus herbages.



To be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on April 22, Lorne is located 60km south of Blackall and 104km west of Tambo.



Lorne, Blackall - Ray White Rural, April 22.

There are deep cracking clay soils with a mix of lightly timbered Downs country, pulled and pastured gidyea and channels.

The highly regarded country lightly timbered with gidyea, coolibah and bauhina trees carries a good mix of Mitchell, buffel, Flinders and button grasses plus herbages.

Larnook

Highway frontage Mungallala property Larnook is being offered as a very productive blend of country with excellent infrastructure.



To be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Roma on April 21, the 4178 hectare (10,325 acre) freehold property features 20km of new internal netting fence plus 7km of new laneways.

Larnook, Mungallala - Nutrien Harcourts, April 21.

Owner Joe Henry has blade ploughed about 2800ha of the property, which now boasts a big body of silk sorghum and buffel grass. There is also 200ha ready for oats with the balance of the property pulled and raked.

Leopardwood Park

Further west, the impressive 28,596ha (70,662 acre) property Leopardwood Park is turning heads with its Bulloo River flood-out country, creeks intertwined with loamy box flats, and gidyea and mulga country.

Leopardwood Park, Adavale - Nutrien Harcourts GDL, April 21.

To be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on April 21, marketing agent Tony Lilburne said Leopardwood Park was a clean, green aggregation consisting of sweet, productive country, complemented by excellent watering facilities.

Mr Liliburne said the Adavale property carried a good mix of buffel, Mitchell grass, Queensland blue grass, mulga Mitchell, natural grasses, herbages and salines in seasons.

Pipeclay

Also creating plenty of interest is Pipeclay, a $4328ha (10,694 acre) block with an additional 1430ha (3534 acres) lease area, 25km south of Moonie and 70km north of Goondiwindi.

Pipeclay is fully exclusion fenced and is divided into 12 paddocks plus holding paddocks.



Pipeclay, Moonie - Nutrien Harcourts, April 14.

The freehold property also has 805ha of cultivation used for pasture and cereal production.

Pipeclay will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on April 14.

Carmichael

In the north, the 21,500ha (53,127 acre) Carmichael Station located south west of Charters Towers heads to auction with Queensland Rural on April 12.

Carmichael Station - Queensland Rural, April 12.

Estimated to have a carrying capacity of 3000 adult equivalents, the property has 3400ha of pulled country established to buffel grass and seca.

Carmichael is described as an excellent breeding block with grow out capacity.

MORE READING: 'Doogalook: Western Downs bullock factory'.

MORE READING: 'Scenic Rim: Basalt offers stunning national park views'.

MORE READING: 'Stirling Buntine's Winton cattle country on the market'.

MORE READING: 'Cattle, horses? This Maranoa property has you covered'.



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

