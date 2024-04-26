Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Mill workers vote to strike for more pay when crush starts

April 26 2024 - 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This season's crush could be delayed in some parts of North Queensland if Wilmar Sugar mill workers go on strike. File pic
This season's crush could be delayed in some parts of North Queensland if Wilmar Sugar mill workers go on strike. File pic

Workers at Wilmar Sugar mills in north Queensland are prepared to go on strike for increased pay of 12 per cent in the first year, eight per cent in the second and five per cent in the third year following a majority vote in favour of industrial action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.