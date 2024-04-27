Queensland Country Life
Protecting Great Artesian Basin sits with federal government

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
April 27 2024 - 2:00pm
The Great Artesian Basin sits under four states and territories of Australia, representing a water resource some 130,000 times the size of Sydney Harbour and relied upon by hundreds of communities across inland Australia.

