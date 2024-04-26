Queensland Country Life
Travelling 4458km is nothing when it comes to exhibiting at Beef

April 26 2024 - 1:00pm
Harry and Denyss Alers are travelling from WA to Beef2024. Picture: supplied
Harry and Denyss Alers are travelling from WA to Beef2024. Picture: supplied

Distance is no barrier for enthusiastic cattle producers keen to see all that Beef2024 has to offer, and Denyss and Harry Alers have the added excitement of seeing their Romagnola bulls parade at Rockhampton Showgrounds for the first time.

