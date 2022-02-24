A slice of Queensland heaven up for grabs | Video

LOCATED on top of Queensland's spectacular Lamington Plateau within the World Heritage listed Lamington National Park, Luke's Farm is like a slice of heaven.

Boasting breathtaking views, the incredible Luke's Farm was developed after Luke O'Reilly, his two brothers, and five cousins, who left the Blue Mountains and headed to Queensland in 1911, taking up government land selections in an area now known as Lamington National Park.



The incredibly scenic country was cleared by hand using an axe and crosscut saw to create valuable grazing land. The resulting timber was then used to build the homestead.



Situated 34km from Canungra, just south of the NSW border, the 125 hectare (310 acre) property in three freehold titles features magnificent views of the Great Dividing Range, Albert and Logan River Valleys.



VIDEO: Luke's Farm is located on top of Lamington Plateau.

It is a retreat for nature lovers, where 80-plus Angus cattle currently graze on kikuyu pasture, wildlife thrives, and the forest and all its wonders beautifully frame the property boundaries.

Ray White Rural Queensland sales agent Peter Douglas said Luke's Farm was one of the best pieces of country he'd seen in his 40 years of real estate.

"This is some of the most magnificent, elevated country probably in all of Australia," Mr Douglas said.



"The 125 hectare farm is only a stone's throw from the back of the Gold Coast, just two hours south of Brisbane near Canungra."



The 125 hectare property features magnificent views of the Great Dividing Range, Albert and Logan River Valleys.

Improvements include the original homestead, yards, a converted dairy and a cottage.

By way of price guide Mr Douglas pointed to Saddleback, a Canungra property which sold at auction for $8 million March 2021.



"The market will determine its value of Luke's Farm but it's been a huge decision to get the family to want to sell now," Mr Douglas said.



Luke's Farm is being sold through an expressions of interest process through Ray White Rural, which closes on March 10.

Luke's Farm is being offered for sale by the descendants of Luke and Marie O'Reilly.



Contact Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, or Rhondda Arentz, 0411 709 887, Ray White Rural.



MORE READING: 'Mimosa Vale delivers 1000 head breeder capacity'.

MORE READING: 'Carbon and low-cost breeding brings buyers'.

MORE READING: 'At least $70m for Upton Farms livestock aggregation'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.