Central Queensland land values go to a new level | Photos

HESLIN Cattle Company has paid an impressive $8252/hectare ($3339/acre) in securing the Baralaba property Durack for $5.9 million at auction.

Offered by Carl and Karen Simpson, the Nutrien Harcourts GDL online auction saw six of of the 20 registered parties placing bids on the 715ha (1767 acre) property.



Bidding opened at $4.425m from the floor, before being knocked down to the Gulf country buyers for the impressive $5.9m sale price.

Durack is described as gently undulating softwood scrub country, shaded with Bauhinia, brigalow, blackbutt and bottle trees. There is also 190ha of well-established leucaena.



The rich, red chocolatey soils support a big body pasture including Biloela and Gayndah buffel, green panic, bisset blue grass with a variety of legumes and natives.



The property is securely watered with nine dams, which supply three tanks and 17 troughs. Durack also has a frontage to the Don River.



There are 16 main paddocks and two holding paddocks with a laneway servicing the well shaded steel cattle yards, which feature a six-way draft, crush, scales and a loading ramp.



Other improvements include a workshop, main shed, and workers' quarters.



The comfortable four bedroom, two bathroom homestead is set in established lawns and gardens and boasts both front and back entertainment areas.

