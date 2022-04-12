Fitzroy aggregation offered with 4500 cattle

THE Fitzroy region's 17,638 hectare (43,584 acre) highly productive Jimarndy aggregation is on the market, with the option of an outstanding Brahman and Brangus cattle herd.



Offered by the Simon family, the expressions of interest campaign is being handled by CBRE and Nutrien Harcourts.



The aggregation is located near Clarke Creek on the May Downs Road about 70km of Middlemount.



The aggregation comprises of Jimarndy (3646ha/9009 acres), Tawarri (9500ha/23,475 acres), and Tandarra (4402ha/10,878 acres). A 4410ha (10,897 acre) forestry lease adjoins the aggregation.



The property is being offered with about 4500 cattle, including about a 2500 head breeding herd. The carrying capacity is estimated at 6200 adult equivalent cattle.



The Jimarndy aggregation carrying capacity is estimated at 6200 adult equivalent cattle.

Jimarndy and Tawarri were purchased by the Simon family in 1997, with Tandarra added in 2003.



Marketing agent Edward O'Dwyer said there was already interest from cattle producers and institutional investors.



"There is a focus on the established pasture history, cropping projects, abundant water and breeding herd," Mr O'Dwyer said.

"An incoming purchaser can benefit immediately from this highly productive grazing platform, which will appeal to buyers interested in large-scale, sustainable farming."

The Jimarndy aggregation is on the Issaac River.

A big attraction is the 16km frontage to the Isaac River and its tributaries, which flow through the aggregation.

The Simon family has also invested in water infrastructure in addition to handling yards and pasture improvements, including the development of 680ha of leucaena in the alluvial river country.

The aggregation is being offered with a hard rock quarry, a 900m airstrip, and a campdraft arena.



The first stage of the two stage expressions of interest process closes on May 19.



Contact Phillip Wieland, 0408 238 290, Nutrien Harcourts, or Edward O'Dwyer, 0409 160 576, CBRE.

MORE READING: 'Highly productive Clermont property Jimbaroo Downs is on the market'.

MORE READING: 'Doogalook: Western Downs bullock factory'.

MORE READING: 'Stirling Buntine's Winton cattle country on the market'.

MORE READING: 'April property auctions: Top cattle country up for grabs'.

MORE READING: 'Adavale's Leopardwood Park heads to auction on April 21'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.