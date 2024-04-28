Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

People of Beef: From sashing the first interbreed bull to winning it the next

By Isabella Hanson
April 28 2024 - 5:00pm
Maureen Olive being interviewed by announcer Angus Lane after the Beef 1991 interbreed bull win. Picture: Supplied
Maureen Olive, former owner of Apis Creek Brahman stud, would have to be the only person that could say she sashed the interbreed champion bull at the inaugural Beef event in 1988 and went on to win it the following Beef.

