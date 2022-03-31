Winton cattle country on the market

STIRLING Buntine's 74,620 hectare (184,388 acre) western Queensland cattle breeding, backgrounding and fattening operation is on the market, to be auctioned on May 10.

The aggregation is located about 100km from Winton comprises of Tulmur 54,300ha (134,178 acres), Tranby 14,100ha (34,841 acres) and Owens Creek 6220ha (15,369 acres).

The country described as an excellent mix of Diamantina flood out channels, Mitchell, Flinders, coolibah and gidyea creeks flats with buffel grass in associated water courses.



Water is supplied on Tulmur by a flowing bore, which services tanks and troughs. Tranby has dams and waterholes in the Diamantina River. Owens creek has four dams.

The lightly stocked aggregation has fresh feed and is estimated to have a carrying capacity of 4000 adult equivalents, or 3000 breeders plus progeny.

Improvements include three sets of steel cattle yards, sheds, workshops, and a well maintained homestead on Tranby, sheds and workshops.

Tulmur, Tranby and Owens Creek will be auctioned in Longreach on May 10.

Contact Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, or Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, JLL Agribusiness, or Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, Rural Property and Livestock.

