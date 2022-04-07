Western Downs property makes a cracking price | Photos

KERRY and Lyn Ryan's 1444 hectare (3566 acre) Western Downs freehold property Tarcoola has sold for a cracking $6.2 million, well above the reserve price.



Located 50km from Moonie and 55km from Tara, Tarcoola also has access to a 600ha rolling term lease adjacent to the property.



The sale price of Tarcoola is equal to $4294/ha ($1738/acre).

Marketing agent Mitch Gillece, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, said four of the nine registered bidders were active at the auction. The unnamed buyer was from Central Queensland.

Tarcoola is described as being nearly straight brigalow/belah type soils from fence to fence with about 85 per cent of the property able to be cultivated.



The property is currently experiencing an excellent season with pastures including buffel, couch and blue grass.



Water is supplied by 10 large dams with excellent catchments. The average annual rainfall is 600mm.



There is a central laneway that runs from the front to back servicing all nine paddocks and the cattle yards, which have road train access.



Improvements include a well maintained cottage, a 24x15m workshop, 25x15m machinery shed, and seven silos.



