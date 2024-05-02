Queensland Country Life
Mort & Co expands reach with acquisition of Yarranbrook feedlot

May 2 2024 - 11:47am
Yarranbrook feedlot has a licenced capacity of 25,000 head. Picture supplied by Mort & Co.
Mort & Co, Australia's largest privately-owned beef cattle lot feeder, has announced that it has taken full ownership of Yarranbrook feedlot, near Inglewood in the Goondiwindi region.

