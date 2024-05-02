Mort & Co expands reach with acquisition of Yarranbrook feedlot

Mort & Co, Australia's largest privately-owned beef cattle lot feeder, has announced that it has taken full ownership of Yarranbrook feedlot, near Inglewood in the Goondiwindi region.
The investment follows a two-year joint venture with Stone Axe Pastoral.
Mort & Co CEO, Stephen O'Brien said taking full ownership of the Yarranbrook Feedlot was part of the company's strategic plan to grow its feedlot footprint.
"Yarranbrook Feedlot is a well-established site, with well-appointed infrastructure and will increase our total feedlot capacity to 107,000 head," Mr O'Brien said.
An exciting prospect at the Inglewood location is that the feedlot has room to grow.
Currently able to feed 17,000 head, it has a licenced capacity of 25,000 head, allowing Mort & Co to plan for expansion.
"We have obviously been working very closely with the team of employees on site there for more than 18 months, and we are looking forward to seeing them all officially become part of the Mort & Co team," Mr O'Brien said.
Mr O'Brien said the company has valued its partnership with Stone Axe Pastoral and continues to work closely with the company.
The Yarranbrook purchase follows Mort & Co's announcement in May last year, that Rockhampton Regional Council had approved a greenfield site in Gogango in central Queensland, for the development of a 36,500hd feedlot which is currently undergoing an extensive design phase.
