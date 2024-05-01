Jane Armstrong filling repro gap in central west

Morphologist Jane Armstrong grew up on her family's cattle property at Blackall and knows the struggle of accessing sustainable livestock breeding programs.
Seeing a need for an animal reproduction facility in western Queensland, Ms Armstrong, alongside Rockhampton veterinarian Dr. Neil Farmer co-founded Insight Repro at Emerald in January 2022 and started processing semen from the rural base late last year.
Covering a five hour radius, their services include customised fertility solutions, encompassing everything from semen testing to advanced reproductive technologies.
Ms Armstrong said they had a full office, lab, storage facility and liquid nitrogen at their site.
"We decided to set up a facility here in Emerald where we are processing semen, storing semen, selling liquid nitrogen, AI consumables, morphology, and all of your bovine and canine repro needs," she said.
"We've been setting one part of the business up at a time and perfecting that and we've been processing semen here in Emerald since the end of August 2023."
Both Ms Armstrong and Dr Farmer are highly credentialed.
In her early career, Ms Armstrong worked on large scale cattle operations, where she developed an interest for regenerative grazing, nutrition and reproduction.
"I have been in various roles in agriculture for the past 20 years and full time in repro for the past eight years engaging in annual study tours to gain experience and knowledge from centres and labs around Australia and NZ, whilst building a solid base of industry renowned mentors," she said.
Meanwhile Dr. Farmer, who was born and raised in central Queensland, gained diverse veterinary experience across Queensland before establishing Farmer's Veterinary Service in Rockhampton in 2012.
His expertise encompasses breeders, embryo recipients, AI, and trade cattle, fuelling his passion for enhancing client profitability through efficient, goal-oriented practices.
Ms Armstrong had previous experience with Beef Breeding Services and originally started collecting semen and testing bulls and goats in Blackall for clients.
"I felt that those producers as such don't get the opportunities that coastal or high density stud or commercial areas get and they deserve every opportunity that the others do as well," she said.
"I just wanted to give them the opportunities to be able to produce top quality beef and sustainable breeding and fertility and educate."
Eventually I'd like it to get to a point where we're working with multiple companies and we can provide a reproduction hub.- Jane Armstrong
Insight Repro has three morphologists, servicing the central west.
"We've been working in the last few months really building relationships with vets in the Central Highlands and central Queensland in general," she said.
