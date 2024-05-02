Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

RAPAD's first overseas mission looking at renewable challenges

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 2 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A RAPAD board meeting last year discussing the clean energy corridor proposal from Hughenden to Biloela, via Barcaldine. Picture: Supplied
A RAPAD board meeting last year discussing the clean energy corridor proposal from Hughenden to Biloela, via Barcaldine. Picture: Supplied

The challenges surrounding renewable energy developments and how they've been addressed in the United States will be one of the main focuses of a Remote Area Planning and Development Board delegation heading to the US next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.