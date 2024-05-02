RAPAD's first overseas mission looking at renewable challenges

The challenges surrounding renewable energy developments and how they've been addressed in the United States will be one of the main focuses of a Remote Area Planning and Development Board delegation heading to the US next week.
RAPAD's first international delegation, taking place from May 4 to 21, has been born from a desire by western Queensland councils to have a better understanding of how issues such as the disposal of end-of-life disposal of solar panels and wind turbines in that environment.
"The trip is a mix of study and trade, looking into the pros and cons of the renewable energy sector," RAPAD chair Tony Rayner said.
He is leading the mission and will be accompanied by Barcoo Shire mayor Sally O'Neill, Blackall-Tambo councillor Boyd Johnstone and RAPAD's acting CEO Morgan Gronald.
The Queensland government's Director-General for the Department of Energy and Climate, Paul Martyn is part of the delegation, along with VisIR founder Joseph O'Brien and managing director AJ Lucas Services, David Lukas.
The visit takes in meetings in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Christine and Sweetwater in Texas, Clark County in Nevada, and San Francisco in California.
Cr Johnstone and Mr Gronald will be travelling on to Michigan and Ohio to look at urban renewal and new technology solar.
Cr Rayner, also the Longreach Regional Council mayor, said the mission would provide valuable insights and networks for the RAPAD Power Grid and other regional renewable energy projects into the future.
"Arguably we'll have some of the best knowledge in the nation of energy transition for rural and remote economies right here in the central west," he said.
There has been strong opposition to the siting of renewable energy projects in eastern parts of the state, but Cr Rayner said the projects in the west, while constrained by access to the power grid, were also on land not considered to be prime agricultural areas.
A memorandum of understanding to develop a 930-kilometre clean energy corridor through the heart of western Queensland was signed last December, and Cr Rayner said its proposed route from Hughenden and Aramac country to Barcaldine was through country that didn't have high stocking rates.
"All local governments need to be better informed, to ensure developments are done in the most appropriate way," he said.
"There is lots of mythology out there, and we'd like to understand the contractual arrangements they have in the US.
"A lot falls under development approvals, so councils have some input.
"Our residents have expectations that we will try and make the best choices, for our economies and for people's liveability."
Cr Rayner described the visit as a significant milestone for RAPAD and the central west.
They visited Hughenden earlier this year to hear about the renewable energy projects there, and Cr Rayner said the US mission would take them to the next level as far as the impacts of longer-term projects, returns for communities and international best practice went.
He said the areas and communities being visited in the US were geographically similar to western Queensland.
"This will also provide an opportunity for us to showcase local products into international markets," he said.
A report will be compiled once the delegation returns, which will be circulated.
