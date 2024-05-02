Rockhampton working dog sale builds momentum

International buyers have shown pre-sale interest in this weekend's Ray White Livestock Rockhampton Working Dog Sale and Trial.
A total of 133 dogs will be offered at CQLX Gracemere on Sunday.
The sale made headlines last year when $33,000 was paid for Cabra Glebe Sid, setting a new record price for an Australian Border Collie working dog.
Ray White Rural Gracemere's Netty Wendt said buyer inquiry had been solid leading into the sale, which also coincides with Beef 2024.
"We've got working dogs coming from all over Queensland from North Queensland and throughout and we have a really good selection from New South Wales as well," Ms Wendt said.
"In terms of buyer inquiry, the interest has been great. We've had interest from graziers, including a dairy farmer from far north Queensland.
"We've also had international buyer interest from New Mexico in the United States, which we didn't get last year, but in 2022 we had some US buyer interest."
Last year, 36 working dogs averaged $8756, while in the pups section, aged four to 10 months, 62 sold at an average price of $4569 and top of $16,000 twice for Addy's Jazz and Addy's Hope.
Ms Wendt said demand for working dogs had grown annually since they started the sale in 2015 with just eight dogs.
"The appreciation of good working dogs has certainly increased," she said.
The trial event, which runs from Thursday to Saturday, had attracted 191 first round runs.
