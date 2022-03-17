Basalt offers stunning national park views

PICTERESQUE Scenic Rim lifestyle/cattle grazing property Basalt offers stunning views of the national park.



Described as very easily managed, the 149 hectare (368 acre) freehold property in two titles at Christmas Creek between Beaudesert and the Queensland/NSW border is considered the ideal "weekender" property.



With stunning views and located on a quiet, no through road, the well watered property has access to lots of bush-walks in the nearby national park.



Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural, said Basalt was an ideal property to share with family and friends or capitalise on the Air B&B market after renovating the school building for accommodation.



"Or simply enjoy a beautiful property in a stunning location all to yourself," Mr McNamara said.

Offered on two freehold titles, the property has a four bedroom home plus multiple sheds. The old school building on a separate title is regarded as ideal to renovate for accommodation.

The property is in a high rainfall area and has sheltered pastures with fertile basalt scrub soils. There is also a bore and 2.4ha with irrigation infrastructure.

Basalt will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on April 8.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Tom Manns, 0407 497 173, Ray White Rural.

