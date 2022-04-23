Leopardwood Park sold after auction

BRUCE and Jenny Creighton and their son Stuart, Morven, have bought the 28,596 hectare (70,662 acre) South West Queensland property Leopardwood Park.



Leopardwood was initially passed in for $5.9 million at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL online auction on Thursday. However, post-auction negotiations resulted in a contract being placed on the Adavale holding.



The actual sale price has not been disclosed, but is understood to be at a higher figure. The passed in figure of $5.9m is equal to about $206/ha ($83/acre).

Located in the Adavale district, the property carries a good mix of buffel, Mitchell grass, Queensland blue grass, mulga Mitchell, natural grasses, herbages and salines in seasons.



Negotiations continue on Pentland country



There are four sets of well positioned cattle yards on Leopardwood Park.

Leopardwood Park features Bulloo River flood-out country, with creeks intertwined through soft loamy box flats, and gidyea and mulga country.



There is also water supplied throughout the property by water lines, dams, and waterholes.



The high quality fencing and laneways leads to the main set of cattle yards. There are three other sets of well positioned yards, helping make Leopardwood Park it a low-stress operation for both stock and stockpersons.



The homestead complex features a three bedroom homestead with an office, guest accommodation, three bedroom air-conditioned staff accommodation, workshop facilities and numerous sheds.



Located in the Adavale district, Leopardwood carried a good mix of pasture.

The property also receives annual income from a carbon offset contract, that is said not to affect the carrying capacity of the property.



The marketing of Leopardwood Park was handled by Tony Lilburne and Andrew McCallum from Nutrien Harcourts GDL.



