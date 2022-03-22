Cattle, horses? This Maranoa property has you covered

THE 628 hectare (1550 acre) Maranoa property Nimity will appeal to both cattle producers and horse enthusiasts alike with its handy location and outstanding facilities.



Located at Eumamurrin - 44km north of Roma and 55km south of Injune - Nimity is in two freehold titles.

The brigalow, belah, softwood scrub property has improved creek flats along both Eumamurrin Creek and Eight Mile Creek.

The pastures have been ripped, renovated and improved with buffel, Queensland blue, bambatsi, Rhodes grass, sabi, bissett, and desmanthus. There is also 112ha of established leucaena.

Nimity has been running 80 breeders, and is said to have a average carrying capacity of 300 livestock units. Nimity's Lagoon has run predominantly 70 young dry cattle, grown from 200kg through to 400kg.

About 90 per cent of the fencing is new or has been replaced in the past 10 years.

Nimity is part of the Eumamurrin share bore scheme. There are also two other bores and five dams on the property.

The 35 megalitre main supply dam is equipped with Mono solar pump, pumping to tanks to supplying each of the paddocks on the property.



The galvanised steel cattle yards were built in 2018.



Improvements include an extensively renovated, four bedroom homestead with a large outdoor living area, donga staff accommodation, workshop, and a 32x12m machinery shed.



Nimity also features impressive equine facilities including a 18x12m horse barn with an eight stall capacity and tack area. There is also a breaking-in round yard next to barn, a 50 30m cutting pen, three-quarter size campdraft arena with a camp.

There are also four horse yards with all weather shelters, two stallion pens with day paddocks, and four mare paddocks.



Maranoa property Nimity will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Roma on April 21.

Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.

