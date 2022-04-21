Mungallala property passed in at auction

WELL developed South West Queensland property Larnook has been passed in on a vendor's bid of $8 million at a Nutrien Harcourts auction in Roma.



A total of 12 groups had inspected the property with five parties registered to bid at the Thursday afternoon auction. However, none of the parties were active on the day.

Adjoining Mungallala and having a 16km Warrego Highway frontage, the 4178 hectare (10,325 acre) freehold property is in 16 titles.



A total of 2800ha has been blade ploughed by owner Joe Henry and established with a big body of silk sorghum and buffel grass. 200ha is also ready for oats.



The balance of the country has been pulled and raked.



There are 20km of new internal netting fence plus 7km of new laneways.



Larnook's automated water system incorporates the bore and is equipped with observant monitoring. The water is gravity fed to troughs. There are also 13 new watering points.



Improvements include a comfortable three bedroom homestead with air conditioning and a wood heater set in well established lawns and gardens.



Improvements include steel cattle yards.

The steel cattle yards have a vet crush, branding cradle, four cooler yards and water connected.



Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.



MORE READING: 'Western Downs 'best grazing secret' hits the market'.

MORE READING: 'Wandoan cattle, irrigation property on the market'.

MORE READING: 'Roma property presented as a 20 year lease'.

MORE READING: 'New auction date for Maranoa property'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.