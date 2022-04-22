Blackall post auction negotiations continue | Video

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Doyle family's blue-ribbon freehold Blackall property Lorne, which was passed in on a vendor bid of $16 million at a Ray White Rural auction in Brisbane on April 22.

Located 60km south of Blackall and 104km west of Tambo, the 15,803 hectare (39,030 acre) Downs country block carried a mix of Mitchell, buffel, Flinders and button grasses plus herbages.



The highly regarded country also lightly timbered with gidyea, coolibah and bauhina trees.

There are deep cracking clay soils with a mix of lightly timbered Downs country, pulled and pastured gidyea and channels.

The property is described as well grassed following good summer rains and sensible stocking rates.

Water is a feature of Lorne and includes a capped bore drilled in 2009 supplying 27 tanks and troughs, as well as eight dams.



There are 19 paddocks plus holding paddocks. Exclusion fencing has been erected on the western boundary and part of the southern boundary.



Improvements include two sets of cattle yards, a five stand shearing shed, machinery shed, four bay shed/workshop, two houses, three sets of quarters.



A Hino truck, John Deere tractor with FEL, Honda quad bike, and a Hilux ute are also being offered with the property.



There is also early access for 2000 head of backgrounders.



Contact Mark Schwerin, 0488 735 896, or Andrew Turner, 0427 584 166, Ray White Rural.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.