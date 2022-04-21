Negotiations continue on North Qld country | Video

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the 21,500ha (53,127 acre) Pentland property Carmichael Station, which was passed in on a vendor's bid of $11 million at a Queensland Rural auction on Thursday.

Located about three hours south west of Charters Towers, Carmichael is estimated to have a carrying capacity of 3000 adult equivalents.

The property has 3400ha of pulled country established to buffel grass and seca.

Carmichael is described as an excellent breeding block with grow out capacity.

The property has a mix of country ranging from Carmichael Creek, Brothers and Dingo Creek frontage, blending into mixed scrub and softer desert areas.



The north east portion is described as mixed soft to fair desert country leading back to inferior jump ups and tableland areas on the eastern boundary.



Grasses include mainly black spear, forest Mitchell, urachloa with seca and buffel on the pulled country.



There are 16 main paddocks plus holding paddocks, with a laneway from the central part of the property back to the yards.



Other improvements include a the main three bedroom home, a second five bedroom home, a cottage, sheds, a workshop, and a generator shed with 54 solar panels and a new gen set.

Contact Peter McPherson, 0447 941 110, or Troy Trevor, 0408 502 576, Queensland Rural.

