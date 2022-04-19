Wandoan cattle, irrigation property on the market | Photos

JOHN and Jillian Little's Wandoan property Bauhinia Vale comes with the added bonus of irrigation, used to make hay throughout the year.

Located in the Grosmont district, 32km north west of Wandoan and 50km south west of Taroom, Bauhinia Vale covers 609 hectares (1504 acres).



There is 36ha (89 acres) of irrigation, which is watered with a centre pivot. The irrigation is serviced by four water storages totalling about 247 megalitres.

Buffell grass is established across the property with green panic along the creek system. There is also an excellent 15ha stand of bambatsi, and 60ha of high protein old man saltbush, which is planted in rows.

The undulating to slightly country runs back to creek flat. Orginal timbers include brigalow, belah, bauhinia, whitewood, wilga, false sandalwood, bottle trees, box and ironbark.

The EU and Teys Grasslands accredited property is fenced into 20 paddocks with watering squares. Water from the Culgowie Community Bore is reticulated throughout the property to nine troughs and the cattle yards. There are also a number of dams, meaning many paddocks have both dam and bore water.

There are two sets of cattle yards. The first is a set of steel portable yards with a five way draft, RMP crush and a loading ramp. The second is a small set of portable yards near the homestead.

Other structural improvements include a low-set four bedroom homestead, a machinery shed and an 80 tonne Grainmaster silo with two aerating fans.

Bauhinia Vale will be auctioned by Elders in Wandoan and online on May 18.

Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Elders.

