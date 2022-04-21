Western Downs 'best grazing secret' hits the market

DESCRIBED as "one of Miles best kept grazing secrets", the 1901 hectare (4697 acre) property Moorlands has 1500ha of open brigalow/belah melon hole grass country.

Offered by Reg and Sharryn Gilmour, whose family has owned Moorlands since 1953, the versatile property is located 12km south west of Miles 120km north west of Dalby, and 140km east of Roma.

The balance of the property is brigalow, ironbark, box country and cypress pine along the Dogwood Creek.



The 1500ha of open grass country is described as nicely shaded, providing livestock with a good balance of country and protection.



Some 480ha of country has been renovated and established with bambatsi and buffel grass, with Queensland blue grass and herbages in season.

Improvements include two large, four bedroom homesteads.

Moorlands is well watered by the permanent waterholes along the 4.5km frontage to Dogwood Creek, three dams, nine troughs, and five storage tanks. There is also a licence to construct a weir on Tomahan Creek, which runs through the property.

The property is divided into 13 main paddocks and two holding paddocks, all connected by a laneway. One paddock has been exclusion fenced.



The steel panel cattle yards comfortably work 300 head, and feature an undercover area, three way draft and loading ramp.

Other improvements include two large, four bedroom homesteads. One was built in 2014 and the other in the late 1950s. Both homes are set in established, easy care gardens. There is also a 28x12m shed and workshop, and a 18.2x36.4m hayshed with a concrete grain bunker.

Moorlands will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts GDL in Miles on May 26.

Contact Owen Brockhurst, 0428 697 055, or Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

