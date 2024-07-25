Bundaberg family farm allows consumers to track food from paddock to plate

Marto Farms, a Bundaberg family-run horticultural business has embraced autonomous technologies for packing, grading, and plant care to tackle climate and economic pressures.
In collaboration with FreshChain Systems, the Martens family have launched a program enabling Australians to trace their food's journey from farm to table, fostering transparency in food production.
Located in Bundaberg, Marto Farms is a family-owned and operated business run by Andrew with the help of his brother Paul, and their parents, Keith and Karen.
Marto Farms is a vast, horticultural operation, stretching across two-thousand-acres of property and produces a variety of crops including seedless watermelons, zucchinis, macadamia nuts, and pumpkins.
"It's an interesting mix of produce that's for sure, but we take pride in delivering quality, top notch products," Mr Martens said.
"At the end of the day, it's our name on the box so we work hard to do the best we can."
Juicy, sweet and a hero of the summertime, watermelons are the flagship product grown at Marto Farms.
"Dad planted our first watermelons decades ago, we're very proud of the longevity and sucess we've had with the crop," he said.
"It's what we're best known for around these parts, and I think that has something to do with the climate.
There's nothing like a delicious slice of watermelon when the weather is stifling and hot."
"We get our fair share of those days up here."
In early 2011, devastating torrential rain and flooding in Queensland saw the entire watermelon crop at Marto wiped out.
Andrew needed a solution to keep their workers employed and the farm from going under.
"The sheer volume of rain sat us back on our heels, we knew we just had to dig deep and work hard," Andrew said.
Pivoting, Andrew brought in the zucchini crop to recover.
"After the watermelon crop failed, we knew we needed something to keep the farm going. Here in the sub-tropics, zucchinis make an excellent winter crop, so we got planting," he described.
The move was such a success that Marto Farms now works on 600 acres of zucchini plants each year.
Seeing the value in diversification, Andrew made another swap. With the value of sugar cane through the floor, the team at Marto decided to switch out their sugar cane crop for a Macadamia orchard.
"Macadamias are a native tree across Queensland, they grow fantastically up here in Bundaberg, so the change just made sense," Andrew said.
"We've always believed that in farming, you've got to be sensible, pragmatic and not afraid of diversification".
Thanks to continued demand, Marto's macadamias are a success.
"I'm a farmer first. I'm not an expert across all crops or even running a business. But I'll have a crack at a lot of different things to get through the testing times. That's what we do," he said.
Challenges haven't made Andrew overly cautious, in fact the opposite.
He continues to innovate and experiment with new technologies to help improve his farming, packing and distribution operations.
In a bid to remain on the cutting edge, Andrew invited robotics experts on farm to implement autonomous technologies that aid in produce packing, grading and plant nursing.
"It's an impressive piece of machinery that can grade our crops by size. It also registers the density of produce to detect if it's ripe," he said.
"We still have a packaging team on the line but it helps with the sorting process and is a time saver."
"I wouldn't say I'm an innovation and technology driver but I'm open to explore ideas on when it comes to making life a little bit easier on my team," he said.
"Not every new invention or innovation is going to dramatically change our on-farm operation, but if it makes someone's day a little easier - I'm on board."
Andrew also understands the role that working with technology plays in establishing the Marto Farms brand.
In late 2019, Andrew partnered with traceability and consumer technology company FreshChain Systems to roll out a program helping consumers learn more about where their food comes from.
Using blockchain technology, the FreshChain system tracked Marto Farms' watermelons, allowing customers to follow the journey from paddock to plate and allow consumers to learn more about the farms their food came from.
"I think consumers want to know where their food comes from. Technology projects like these help Australians think local and support home grown," he speculated.
While technological advances are changing the face of modern farming, the basic goal of nurturing produce remains the same.
This is Andrew's passion, as far as he's concerned, everything else is secondary.
"No matter what whiz bang contraptions are invented, I'm a farmer through and through. So, what matters to me is growing and processing quality produce," he said.
"But you're going to get challenges from every angle, and you have to learn to evolve or get left behind."
