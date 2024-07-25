Queensland Country Life
Bundaberg family farm allows consumers to track food from paddock to plate

Updated July 25 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
Bundaberg-based farmer Andrew Martens and his family operate a horticultural operation, stretching across two-thousand-acres of property and produces a variety of crops including seedless watermelons, zucchinis, macadamia nuts, and pumpkins. Picture supplied.
Marto Farms, a Bundaberg family-run horticultural business has embraced autonomous technologies for packing, grading, and plant care to tackle climate and economic pressures.

