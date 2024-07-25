Queensland Country Life
Toowoomba's silo storage veteran Bob Horney retires after 47-year career

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated July 25 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
Bob Horney of Toowoomba has announced his retirement after nearly 50 years in the grain storage industry, marking the end of a long-standing career at Grainmaster Silos. Picture supplied.
After nearly five decades of dedicated service in the grain storage industry, Toowoomba's Bob Horney has supervised his final grain silo, marking his retirement announcement.

