Toowoomba's silo storage veteran Bob Horney retires after 47-year career

After nearly five decades of dedicated service in the grain storage industry, Toowoomba's Bob Horney has supervised his final grain silo, marking his retirement announcement.
Mr Horney, 65, an employee of Grainmaster Silos, part of The Davey Group, retired on June 28, after a long standing career spanning 47 years.
Born and raised in Toowoomba, Bob's journey into the industrial sector began unexpectedly at the age of 16, after leaving school at St Marys in grade 10.
Despite initially aspiring to follow in his father's footsteps as a jockey, Bob started his professional life at Leader Trucks before joining Grainmaster Silos at the age of 18, where he quickly learned the art of welding and silo construction.
"Mum wasn't really keen on me being a jockey and my older brother got a job at Leader Trucks, which was owned by Walsh Engineering," he said.
"I worked there for a few years and then one of the boys that used to be my foreman, he got a job at Grainmaster Silos, not owned by the Davey Group at the time, but owned by John Schultz."
Bob started off manufacturing the silos at the workshop in Toowoomba and later installing them on-property.
"We would make them, paint them and then put them on the truck, take them out, build them, come back, do the same again," he said.
"I was there with the Schultz family for about 10 years, until it went into liquidation.
"The business then sold to Dennis Davey of The Davey Group, and when he came across, there were only two of us left at that stage.
"From there, I became the workshop supervisor, basically workshop manager."
At Grainmaster Silos, Mr Horney learned the art of welding and silo construction from scratch, playing a pivotal role in fabricating and installing silos across Australia
Despite the seasonal nature of the work, Bob found fulfilment in the craftsmanship.
"It's sort of something that you just do. Get up and go to work and the years go by," he said.
"That's how we all get to these little milestones, I suppose and some people move around, some don't. I wouldn't have moved around if I didn't like what I was doing.
"Even though the work was very seasonal, there's always a job there. I spent a fair time out of town working, long times away from home."
He witnessed firsthand the evolution of grain storage systems in Australia, driven by industry shifts and the need for farmers to have reliable storage solutions amidst changing market dynamics.
"Dennis' passing a few years ago had a profound impact on Grainmaster, but Tony's leadership, Dennis' son, has led to a more forward-thinking and positive direction for the company," Mr Horney said.
"What sort of saved our bacon was that GrainCorp was winding down its clusters and grain storage facilities.
"It made it all sort of more important for the farmers to take on the responsibility to have their own grain storages.
"Farmers couldn't rely on GrainCorp and in a strange way, they did us a favour in doing that and also, through the need to improve our product, our products really became one of the better grain storage systems in Australia."
Reflecting on his career, Bob expressed gratitude for the stability provided by The Davey Group, enabling him to support his family throughout his tenure.
As he steps into retirement alongside his wife Margaret of 40 odd years, Mr Horney said he looked forward to spending time with his two children and six grandchildren.
