Lilydale Charolais sale records best result to date

Vendors of the 17th Lilydale Charolais Invitational Sale enjoyed their best result to date at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds on Friday.
All 38 bulls were cleared at auction to average $10,565 and top at $18,000.
Two females also sold for $2500 each.
The average was well up on $7064 for 46 bulls in 2023, when the sale also topped at $15,000.
Sale committee chairman Ross Sticklen was overjoyed with the results.
"It is the best result to date, and it is a credit to the other vendors and the agents who have worked so hard to promote the sale," he said.
"There has been a kick in the cattle and there is a lot of positivity, plus the Charolais bred cattle continue to perform in carcase competitions throughout the country."
Mr Stricklen and Janine Lau, Lilydale stud, Helidon, topped the sale when their red factor bull Lilydale Tailor Made sold for $18,000 to repeat buyers Dust Bowl Cattle Company, Millmerran.
Lilydale Tailor Made weighed 850 kilograms and had an eye muscle area of 137 square centimetres.
Tailor Made was a favourite of Mr Stricklen's who thought the bull would be suitable for heifer joinings.
He was by Temana N2E from the Lilydale Patsy female line.
Lilydale's 14 bulls averaged $11,642.
The second top price tag of $15,000 was achieved twice.
Lillydale Trooper and Lilydale Usman both sold to Brodie Budd, Coocga, Wandoan.
Mr Budd was the one of the volume buyers finishing with four bulls to average $13,500, while Malabar Holdings, Beaudesert finished with four bulls to average $7877.
The sale featured Lilydale, Bird Hill, Juandah, Sandy Ridge, Jay Tees and Cheyenne prefixes.
Juandah sold seven bulls to average $11,428, Sandy Ridge sold five to average $9600, Bird Hill averaged $10,285, Jay Tees averaged $6625 for four and Cheyenne sold a bull for $12,000 and the only two females.
