Central Queensland Carcase Classic winners announced

The magic ingredients that make up a winning carcase have delivered a central Queensland family an unprecedented fifth straight win in the CQ Carcase Classic.
Announced at Rockhampton's Frenchville Sports Club on Friday night, the Murphy family's Tayglen Pastoral Co was the most successful exhibitor for the fifth year in a row.
The Dysart-based producers surpassed themselves this year, winning five of the six major awards on offer.
Those included ribbons for both champion grassfed and grainfed carcases, champion grainfed pen, and grand champion carcase.
A humble Ted Murphy said they were just lucky, but admitted that they put a lot of effort into finding the combinations that would work together, particularly the type of bull that would suit their cows.
"We have big cows so we buy moderate bulls," he said.
The steers and heifers that gave the Murphys success were bred from Charbray cows with Angus bulls.
Their champion grassfed entry was a two-tooth heifer with P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and 9 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 86 square centimetres, 12 marbling points, and 34 MSA points.
For the grainfed ribbon, they won with a milk tooth heifer with P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 10mm, an EMA of 120sq cm, 2 marbling points, and 30 MSA points.
Lachlan and Trudy Mace of Red Ridge Grazing, Stanage, claimed the prize for champion grassfed pen with Angus-cross cattle.
Brad and Briony Comiskey's excitement at having the champion feed on steer in class 10, for steers fed for 103 days at Barmount Feedlot, was another highlight for the night.
The couple, who operate the Lunar Brangus stud at Comet, claimed first and third places with their pens, with 620.75 and 611.48 points respectively, and won the prize for highest individual daily weight gain.
"This was unexpected," Mr Comiskey said. "Last time we were fifth and six."
While the couple are primarily seedstock producers, their commercial buyers were wanting more data from them, which is what saw them enter cattle in the contest.
All their animals are DNA tested so they'll now be able to link Friday's results back to their genetics.
The hoof/hook aggregate champion led steer and winner of the Queensland Country Life aggregate champion steer trophy was awarded to Gray Cattle & Contracting, Gracemere, with their Angus-cross steer, Jimmy.
Jimmy, the Yeppoon Show's champion led steer, scored 20 hoof points and 10 hook points.
His breeder, James Dockrill of Pine Dock Fitting, Casino, NSW described him as a Steve Bradbury steer, coming from the back of the pack.
"He was a dark horse - he had to mature to realise his potential," he said.
First-time president Matthew Noakes kept the 170-strong crowd amused when he likened the event to the Paris Olympics about to begin, equating breeds such as Santa Gertrudis and Angus with US and Scottish contestants.
He drew attention to the event's mission statement, to endeavour to create a competition with a balanced scoring system that would typify a progressive and profitable central Queensland grazing operation.
This year the results book also contained the guideline on scoring and how it evolved over the years.
Some 443 head of cattle were processed this year. There were 213 grassfed cattle, 90 in the grainfed classes, 38 led steers, and 85 head in the feed on class.
Mr Noakes was able to announced that $21,184.48 had been donated to six organisations - Capricornia School of Distance Education, the Marlborough and Stanwell State School P&Cs, Ridgelands and District Sporting and Agricultural Association, ICPA's Capricornia Branch of the Air, and the Rockhampton Junior Beef Show.
Since they started 17 years earlier, a total of over $250,000 has been given out to community organisations.
