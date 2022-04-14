Cracking Augathella-Tambo district property hits the market

THE Ross family's cracking Augathella-Tambo district property Byrgenna is headed to auction through Elders on May 31.

The 12,648 hectare (acre) property is in two portions: A 11,548ha (28,536 acres) GHPL and a 1100ha (2718 acre) term lease.



Owned by the Ross family for the past 55 years, the sale of the premium grazing country on the Ward River follows the sad passing of Don and Jan Ross.



The 117 year old historic, four bedroom homestead is a feature of the property. It has polished floors, tongue and groove walls and fireplaces and is surrounded by established an garden. There is also a cottage and quarters.



Byrgenna has been conservatively stocked for the past 10 years.

The property has been conservatively stocked for the past 10 years and is now carrying a tremendous body of feed. Byrgenna also produces excellent herbages in winter.

The mostly undulating, sparsely timbered country also has soft, red pebbly soils and black soil ridges interspersed with the channels of the Byrgenna, Bayrick and Alarm creeks in addition to the Ward River frontage.

The western section of the property is 2672ha of brigalow, gidyea, bottletree country supporting buffel grass.

Water is supplied by dams and semi-permanent holes in the creeks and the Ward.

There are 10 paddocks and six holding paddocks with more than 30km of new fencing in the past four years. There are also two new sets of panel cattle yards.

Byrgenna will be auctioned online by Elders on May 31.



Contact Keith Richardson, 0427 457 487, Rob Anderson, 0427 619 876, or Mark Barber, 0427 603 433, Elders.

