Experts predict surge in rural property sales with rising cattle prices

A rural property expert is forecasting the highest volume of properties on the market in a decade this spring.
Colliers Head of Agribusiness Transaction Services in Australia, Rawdon Briggs, said they are predicting the rise in the market due to a significant increase in 'Request for Proposal' activities in June and July.
In a statement, Mr Briggs said listing numbers are "a mix of succession planning events, trimming the portfolio sales, corporate owners selling at end of fund life assets and more timely restructuring and turn around sales appointments from bank and non bank lenders."
"However, listing is one thing and selling is another matter, and only well prepared and well presented property and agribusinesses will sell without some downside price risks," he said.
In central Queensland, Elders rural property specialist Virgil Kenny said he can see a distinct correlation between properties entering the market and making quick sales as to the rise in the cattle market.
"We're seeing as [cattle] prices strengthen, there seems to be quite a lot of demand for properties of different sizes and scale, especially for quality properties," Mr Kenny said.
"The better end of the market is being met by established graziers looking to expand their portfolio."
An AgTrends report released on 25 July by the Queensland government reflects the confidence in the state's agriculture sector, predicting it will reach its second highest value on record for 2024-25.
The valuation shows Queensland's agriculture sector is projected to grow to $23.56 billion over the next financial year, with cattle and calves contributing $5.71 billion to the state's economy, and meat processing $2.40 billion.
For those buying, Mr Kenny said the confidence in rising cattle prices is reflected in the demand for land.
"With the change in the cattle market, we're starting to see more people showing strong interest in delving into expanding their portfolio," Mr Kenny said.
"It's steady, and gradual, and it's at very early times yet, but we think the market's increasing towards the end of the year, so it'll firm up the surety of what people are doing."
It's not only beef producers seeing moves in the property market, with Mr Kenny saying there's plenty of demand for cropping land in central Queensland.
"[The market for agricultural land] has been very tight. What has become available has been snapped up by adjoining properties or bigger organisations," he said.
"Our grains and cereal prices have been held very strong over the past couple of years, as is for a lot of those commodities, so that side of it has held strong.
"We're not seeing a lot of straight cultivation country come to the market as such, not in central Queensland."
Despite fears of a future bubble and bust, Mr Kenny doesn't think the market is close to its ceiling just yet.
"We've seen over the past two years land prices jump to all time highs in Queensland, yet let's look to New South Wales, and Victoria; similar types of country are making four, five, six thousand dollars an acre, but in Queensland we're talking two, three thousand dollars an acre," Mr Kenny said.
"I think there's still a lot of space to move, within the industry."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.