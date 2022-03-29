Property market on fire - Mimosa Vale makes record breaking price | Video

QUALITY 7073 hectare (17,478 acre) Dawson Valley property Mimosa Vale has sold at auction for $15.7 million, well above pre-sale expectations.

Estimated to carry 1000 breeders, plus progeny to backgrounders, the record setting sale price for the district is equal to about $2220/ha ($898/acre).

The buyer was buyer Beenboona Trust, Mackay, one of six of the 18 registered parties active at the auction conducted by Hourn & Bishop Qld in Moura.



The previous district record price was $861/acre for Avoca, which sold at auction in November.

Mimosa Vale was offered by brother and sister Ian and Barbara Mackenzie-Ross, and had been in the family for 160 years.

Located 40km south west of Baralaba and 40km north west of Moura, the property is described as a good balance of brigalow and softwood fattening country, with alluvial creek flats and forest country.

The gently undulating scrub country is mainly brigalow, belah and bauhinia with interspersed softwood. The forest country is mainly undulating ironbark and box country running down to blue gum, appletree flats and heavy carrying, wetland areas along Mimosa Creek.



The solid mix of improved and natural grasses including green panic, buffel, urochloa, forest Mitchell, black spear grass and legumes including seca, fine stem stylo and wynn cassia. There is about 3008ha of scrub country, 4065ha of forest country of which 6083ha is pulled country.

Mimosa Vale boasts a 14km of dual frontage to Mimosa Creek, which traverses the centre of the property, and has permanent water holes providing year-round water. There are also four sand spears plus eight dams.

Mimosa Creek traverses the centre of the property.

The property is divided into 12 main paddocks, six smaller holding paddocks, and mustering squares serviced by a centralised laneway system.



The timber and portable panel cattle yards have a crush, pound and Morrissey branding cradle. Water is supplied to both the yards and coolers.



Structural improvements include a low set three bedrooms home, carport, a four bay shed.



The marketing of Mimosa Vale was handled by Brad Hanson, Hourn & Bishop Qld.

