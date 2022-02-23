Mimosa Vale delivers 1000 head breeder capacity

QUALITY 7073 hectare (17,478 acre) Dawson Valley property Mimosa Vale has an estimated carrying capacity of 1000 breeders, plus progeny to backgrounders.

To be auctioned by Hourn & Bishop Qld in Moura on March 29, Mimosa Vale is being offered by brother and sister Ian and Barbara Mackenzie-Ross.

Located 40km south west of Baralaba and 40km north west of Moura, the property is described as a good balance of brigalow and softwood fattening country, with alluvial creek flats and forest country.

The gently undulating scrub country is mainly brigalow, belah and bauhinia with interspersed softwood. The forest country is mainly undulating ironbark and box country running down to blue gum, appletree flats and heavy carrying, wetland areas along Mimosa Creek.

The solid mix of improved and natural grasses including green panic, buffel, urochloa, forest Mitchell, black spear grass and legumes including seca, fine stem stylo and wynn cassia. There is about 3008ha of scrub country, 4065ha of forest country of which 6083ha is pulled country.

Mimosa Vale boasts a 14km of dual frontage to Mimosa Creek, which traverses the centre of the property, and has permanent water holes providing year-round water. There are also four sand spears connected to pumps servicing tanks and troughs across the property, plus eight dams.

The property is divided into 12 main paddocks, six smaller holding paddocks, and mustering squares serviced by a centralised laneway system. The timber and steel construction fencing has both three and four barbs, ranging from near new to stock proof.



The timber and portable panel cattle yards have a crush, pound and Morrissey branding cradle. Water is supplied to both the yards and coolers.



Mimosa Creek traverses the centre of the property.

Structural improvements include a low set three bedrooms home, carport, and a four bay shed.

Mimosa Vale has been in the one family since it was originally selected in the 1860s and is described as an opportunity to purchase a well-respected property in the renowned Dawson Valley.

Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn & Bishop Qld.

